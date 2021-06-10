MetroNet joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber-optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serve and construct networks in over 100 communities. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities’ services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. For more information visit business.metronetinc.com