MetroNet joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Chamber News
Posted: / Updated:

MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber-optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serve and construct networks in over 100 communities. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities’ services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. For more information visit business.metronetinc.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV