Date: Friday, May 21, 2021Where: Greenville Country Club216 Country Club Dr.Greenville, NC 27834

Vendor Setup: 7:30 a.m.Team Registration: 8:30 a.m.Shotgun Start: 10:00 a.m.Format: Captain's ChoiceEach player plays from the tee, select the best drive and each player hits from that spot. This process is continued until the ball is holed out. You may lift, clean and place your ball within one club length of the selected shot, no nearer to the hole.

Presenting Sponsor

Next to playing one of the area's premiere golf courses, the Chamber's Open Fore Business Expo & Golf Tournament will provide a great opportunity to network and learn more about some of the products and services offered by local businesses.