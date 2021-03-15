Date: Friday, May 21, 2021



Where: Greenville Country Club

216 Country Club Dr.

Greenville, NC 27834



Vendor Setup: 7:30 a.m.

Team Registration: 8:30 a.m.

Shotgun Start: 10:00 a.m.



Format: Captain’s Choice

Each player plays from the tee, select the best drive and each player hits from that spot. This process is continued until the ball is holed out. You may lift, clean and place your ball within one club length of the selected shot, no nearer to the hole.



Presenting Sponsor

Next to playing one of the area’s premiere golf courses, the Chamber’s Open Fore Business Expo & Golf Tournament will provide a great opportunity to network and learn more about some of the products and services offered by local businesses.

Total Teams Competing: 23



Cost: $600 per team (foursome)



Team cost includes: Greens Fees & Cart, Range Balls, Lunch & Beverages, Swag Bag (promotional items and tournament t-shirt), Invitation to 19th Hole Reception on Thursday, May 20. Prizes will be awarded.



Mulligan Package: $25 (available for purchase at time of registration)

Includes one (1) mulligan and one (1) Tee Buster per player per 18 holes. Female players playing from the red tees would get an extra mulligan. Teams are encouraged to purchase mulligan packages upon registration.



19th Hole Reception

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Still Life

511 Cotanche St. | Greenville, NC 27858



19th Hole Reception Sponsor

Tournament Lunch Sponsor

Tournament Beverage Sponsor

Beverage Cart Co-Sponsors

Questions?

