GREENVILLE, NC — Joe Pecheles Hyundai will be moving into a brand-new, state-of-the-art Hyundai facility in July 2023.

The new showroom, currently under construction at 201 Greenville Blvd. SE in Greenville, is 22,000 square feet and was designed by Hyundai based on their plans for the newest dealerships in the U.S.

Construction on the $7.5 million showroom began in April 2022 and it will replace the original (adjacent) dealership that was built in 1965. The original facility will be demolished after employees occupy the new facility.

“Pecheles Automotive is proud to invest in our facilities and our employees to make it a better place for our customers and employees to work and do business,” said Brian Pecheles, president of Pecheles Automotive Group.

Greenville-based Custom Building Company (CBC) is the general contractor assigned to the project on the six-acre complex. Pecheles Automotive Group and CBC have worked together on numerous facilities and renovation projects over the years.

Joe Pecheles Hyundai will be the third dealership remodel completed on Pecheles Automotive Group’s Greenville campus in the last five years, joining Audi Greenville and Joe Pecheles Volkswagen, both on Evans Street in Greenville.

Pecheles Automotive was founded by Joe and Elma Pecheles in July of 1965 with the opening of Joe Pecheles Volkswagen. Pecheles Automotive has grown from one dealership to six, with locations in Greenville (Volkswagen, Audi and Hyundai), Washington (Ford and Toyota), and New Bern, NC (Honda).