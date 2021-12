BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) -- Two Carteret County men are facing second-degree murder charges in the overdose death of a woman in 2020.

Carteret County deputies charged Jonathan Davis Norman, 34, of Gloucester, and Willis Carroll Nelson Jr, 40, of Harkers Island with murder following the May 26, 2020 overdose death of Brittany Louise Pake, who was 30 when she died. Norman and Nelson were both identified by detectives as having sold opiates laced with fentanyl that caused Pake's death.