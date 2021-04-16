Presented by



Date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12 noon



Hosted by: Opendoor Church

4584 Reed Branch Rd.

Winterville, NC 28590



Live Streamed Event

Registrants will receive a watch-live link prior to the event.



The Chamber’s annual Small Business Awards event recognizes the outstanding achievements and contributions of our local small business owners, along with honoring the Small Business Leader of the Year (2020).



2020 Small Business Leader of the Year Finalists:





Dr. Erin Wooten (L) & Dr. Christopher Ozimek (R)

Children’s Health Services, P.A.







Gregg Green

Great Harvest Bread Company







Tammy Wright

It’s So Wright

Support Local



A portion ($10) of the registration fee will be used for gift cards to use at Chamber member retailers. On the registration page, please select you preferred retailer in the drop-down field provided. One $10 gift card per registration will be purchased. The retailer will process payment and run the gift cards for registrants to come pick up at the business. Location: Opendoor Church 4584 Reedy Branch Road

Winterville, NC 28590

