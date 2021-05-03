Stretch Zone joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Welcome to Stretch Zone – GREENVILLE NC. Unlock your body’s flexibility with Stretch Zone. Stretch. Work. Play. Repeat.

When you’re moving around, you always want to be on top of your game – no matter the situation. Unfortunately, sometimes our potential can’t be fully reached due to the build-up of tension in our bodies. If it continues to worsen, you will really notice a negative change in your mobility. There’s no need to worry though, because this can be improved with the help of an assisted stretch.

What is assisted stretching in Greenville? Well, when you visit your local Stretch Zone, you’ll be treated to an incredible experience thanks to our experienced stretch practitioners. They will use the Stretch Zone Method to move and bend your body in ways that will re-educate your stretch reflex, increasing your range of motion. Players from the NBA, NFL, and MLB have championed our methods.

The greatest part is that you won’t have to do a thing! We take care of everything for you as you are comfortably strapped into our patented equipment. Just relax and feel the benefits.

Feel the power of assisted stretching. Book an appointment for a free 30-minute stretch.

– Feel less tension

– Feel an increase in motion

– Feel improvement