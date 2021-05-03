The Vibe Selfie Studio joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

The Vibe Selfie Studio is an interactive photography studio that features over 20 different photo spaces all under one roof. Each photo space contains unique and interactive props that you are free to use to take your selfies to the next level! There are high-quality ring lights in every room for you to adjust the lighting in your picture to your preference. The ring lights are also equipped with cell phone holders which allows you to be your own photographer! How cool is that?? We have designed many stations with a large variety of themes which gives you multiple options to choose from when creating your next awesome photos! If you are looking for a place to take some awesome and unique photos, then this definitely the place for you!