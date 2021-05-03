The Vibe Selfie Studio joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Chamber News
Posted: / Updated:

The Vibe Selfie Studio is an interactive photography studio that features over 20 different photo spaces all under one roof. Each photo space contains unique and interactive props that you are free to use to take your selfies to the next level! There are high-quality ring lights in every room for you to adjust the lighting in your picture to your preference. The ring lights are also equipped with cell phone holders which allows you to be your own photographer! How cool is that?? We have designed many stations with a large variety of themes which gives you multiple options to choose from when creating your next awesome photos! If you are looking for a place to take some awesome and unique photos, then this definitely the place for you!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV