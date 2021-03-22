Wards Holdings LLC joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Chamber News
Over General Manager Mr. Ward’s 40 year career, the company has been either the outright owner or managing partner of four 100+ acre commercial and mixed use developments resulting in the purchase, retention or resale of over 200 land parcels. Some of the more notable transactions included therein are: McDonalds, Sonic, Burger King, Bojangles, Hwy 55, Taco Bell, The Pantry, Pizza Hut, Little Caesar’s, Moore’s BBQ—Eckerd, CVS, Rite Aid— Food Lion, Lowes Home Improvement, Fed-Ex, US Cellular, AMC Theatres, Auto Zone, Mattress Firm, Comfort Inn—Wells Fargo, Bank of America, BB&T, First Citizens Bank, AG Edwards, Trillium, The City of Greenville, County of Pitt, ECU and Vidant Health.

