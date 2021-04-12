Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets proclamation from mayor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Birthdays come once a year and for one Greenville woman, she has seen quite a few of them. One hundred to be exact.

Family members of Mary Wooden held a special celebration at the American Legion on Sunday afternoon. This year marks her 100th year of life, and her family wanted to show her just how much she means to them.

“Every year we do something big for her, but this year it was much bigger because she’s turning 100 and we all really love her and are so proud of her,” said Patricia Daniels, Mary’s first grandchild.

One hundred years ago, Wooden was born ahead of a long life. When we asked her what it felt like to be 100 years old, a big smile stretched across her face.

“Oh, I’m so happy! I thank the Lord, I do,” said Wooden.

She cheered in praise giving thanks to the Lord, saying she didn’t ever think this day would come.

“I thank God for this day, a day I didn’t think I would ever see,” Wooden said.

Mary raised 10 children and has seen her family grow over the years, tallying more than 100 grandchildren.

“It feels wonderful. We have always been a tight-knit family even though there’s a million of us,” said Daniels. “Grandmother is the patriarch of our family, so it feels really good with the pandemic. God has blessed us. ”

The 100th birthday drew attention from big names like NC Sen. Don Davis, US Rep. Greg Murphy and Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly. They all joined the celebration to honor Wooden’s life.

“It’s so neat to be able to have somebody that has been here for one hundred years, to think about all of the stories and experiences she has had in our community,” said Connelly.

On Sunday, Connelly took the time to honor her with a special proclamation, bringing much laughter and happy tears throughout the crowd of Mary’s family.

After a century, we asked Mary what’s next.

“I’ll keep on keepin’ on,” she said.

One hundred years of life is something to celebrate. From all of us here at 9OYS, Happy Birthday Mary!