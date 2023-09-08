GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Although hurricane season isn’t over yet, North Carolina has had an eventful season so far.

Eastern North Carolina even received several inches from Idalia this season. But whenever the storm is over, we must continue to use caution. Check with local officials both where you’re staying and back home before you travel.

Remain vigilant as hazards remain. Avoid electric shock by staying away from downed powerlines. Also, avoid flooded river areas, as they can continue to rise long after a storm. Don’t walk in floodwaters, either. They can contain harmful bacteria, chemicals, sharp objects and dangerous animals.

If there is damage, clean up safely. It is important to stay hydrated, don’t push yourself, and clean up during cooler hours. You should practice portable generator safety. It is recommended to only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows. Lastly, make sure you check on your elderly neighbors and other vulnerable people in your community.