GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year again when you see pumpkins on front porches, in pies, and in lattes. But, did you know that there is a pumpkin drought in different places across the nation?

Lack of rain and extreme heat have caused pumpkin production yields to be extremely low. Pumpkins were planted in early June, and some farmers quickly noticed that the drought was creating tough growing conditions. Pumpkins usually do well in dry conditions if they can keep moisture in the soil around them through timely rainfall or irrigation systems.

While most farmers and producers are dealing with production yields being down 20-40%, they also must deal with the loss of pumpkins during shipping to markets. The extreme heat causes pumpkins to degrade in trailers before they reach their destination. The pumpkins that are degraded will then have to be replaced once they arrive at their destination.

So, what does this mean?

Simply, it means that pumpkin prices could be higher this year compared to last year, due to its high demand.