GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hello, Eastern North Carolina. Welcome to Heating Up with Holly, where we will talk food, fashion and science.

But first, who am I and why am I here? I am a small-town girl from the Peanut Capitol, Dothan, Ala. Going back in time, I was inspired as a kid by my grandparents. I would sit in the living room and copy the local meteorologist by giving them a personal weather report.

As I grew older, I became more and more curious about all things weather. I began reading different weather books to learn about different weather events. On days there was bad weather, I would even call my grandparents to make sure they were taking cover during tornado warnings.

Who knew that would bring me to Greenville, NC?

I truly have a passion for alerting the public, and I am so excited to serve the Greenville community. I can’t wait to show you more of what I have in store.

I love to cook and would love to provide you with recipe ideas for every season. Fashion is a way of life. So, why not prepare you on how to model your closet each season?

Let’s not forget how science makes the world go around. I would love to provide you with do-it-yourself science projects that you can do with family and friends right there in your own home. I can also tell you things about science that you may have never known

So sit back, relax and stay tuned for the next Heating Up with Holly for family-friendly fun. The segment will run each Friday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast.