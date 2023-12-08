GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Heating Up With Holly” has hit its first anniversary.

The segment was created to show off what else comes with being a weather forecaster. Dishes have been cooked, fashion has been shown off and a day in the life of someone who loves science.

Some dishes were chicken dressing, cheesecake bites, carrot souffle for Easter and more. This was to show off new recipes and creative ways to cook. Help for preparing your wardrobes for the newest season was also a popular part of the segment with the goal being to dig into even more fashion trends.

Finally, science. It has provided science experiments that you can do at home along with other interesting science topics.

There is more to come on Heating Up With Holly.