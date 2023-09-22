GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many people believe Earth is closest to the sun in summer and farthest in winter. Although this idea makes sense, it is incorrect.

Earth has seasons because its axis is tilted and is always pointed in the same direction. That means that different parts of Earth get the sun’s direct rays throughout the year.

Earth is divided into two hemispheres: the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere. In December, summer takes place south of the equator and winter takes place north of the equator. In June, it is flipped-flopped. Winter takes place in the Southern Hemisphere while summer takes place in the Northern Hemisphere.

The same thing takes place for the seasons of spring and fall.

The only difference is the sun shines equally on the Northern and Southern hemispheres. The Northern and Southern hemispheres are always opposite. If you live in North America during winter, the sun’s path across the sky is more toward the south. So going to South Africa during winter holidays will call for you to pack your swimsuit and to leave your skis at home.