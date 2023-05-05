GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hola! It’s time to fiesta Mexican style.

Friday was Cinco de Mayo and what better way to celebrate than to make the appetizer that gets most of us full way before the entrée is brought out, that being chips and salsa.

The ingredients you will need are tomatoes, onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, chipotle pepper, canned diced tomatoes and salt.

Start with chopping all your veggies so that they are easy to blend. Add a few freshly diced tomatoes and juice from the can, one chipotle pepper, a few serrano peppers and a teaspoon of salt. Blend until you have a pureed mixture.

After this, add the remaining ingredients that are left, which are the fresh tomatoes, diced canned tomatoes, onion, cilantro and one more chipotle pepper. Pulse blend the salsa a little at a time and the only thing you are missing is the tortilla chips.