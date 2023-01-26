GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What falls in the winter but never gets hurt? Snow!

You can almost guess what we’re about to do. In this episode, we will be creating a snowstorm.

The materials you will need are an empty jar, baby oil, Alka-Seltzer tablets, glitter, water, white paint, a bowl and a spoon. Now it’s time for us to get started.

The first step is to dump the baby oil into the jar. You are going to need quite a bit. The next step is to put your white paint and water in a bowl and mix them together with a spoon. Take the mixture and carefully pour it into the jar full of baby oil.

Sprinkle your glitter into the jar and wait for it to settle at the bottom. The final step is to add your Alka-Seltzer tablet to the jar.

Oh, look, it’s a snowstorm! If you add more tablets, your snowstorm will turn into a blizzard. Now that’s quite a storm.

Don’t hesitate to email me pictures of you having fun being a scientist. My email is hbaker@wnct.com. More fun is on the way.