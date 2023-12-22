GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Calling all my chocolate lovers to the kitchen.

I have one rule before we get started. Put away those instant hot cocoa packets because this crockpot hot chocolate recipe is about to sleigh. The ingredients you will need are chocolate chips, unsweetened cocoa powder, sugar, milk, heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract, peppermint and marshmallows.

Next, place the chocolate chips, cocoa powder and sugar in your slow cooker. Then, add milk, heavy cream and vanilla. Whisk all the ingredients for a couple of minutes so that everything is well combined. Cover and cook on low for about 3 hours.

You can also cook it on high for quicker results. Just be sure to occasionally stir the cocoa to prevent it from burning on the bottom. Time is up and the cocoa is ready to be served.

Ladle the hot chocolate into your favorite mug. Lastly, don’t forget to add some of your favorite toppings like marshmallows and peppermint. What’s even better is that you can store the leftover hot cocoa for up to five days in an airtight container in your refrigerator.