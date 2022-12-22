GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We have already brought the heat to the kitchen. Let’s keep the fire burning.

You sure will need it considering we are in winter. Winter average highs in December are at about 55 degrees. If you are thinking what I’m thinking, then you know that’s cold.

Dressing for cold weather can sometimes be tricky. Because, how do you still look fly and stay warm at the same time? Well, you are in luck. I’ve got you covered. At this point, all you must do is decide if you want to be comfortable or add a little pizzazz!

In the comfortable corner, you can wear an oversized hoodie, athletic bottoms of your choice and your favorite sneakers. You can add an additional layer for extra warmth. Don’t forget to accessorize as needed.

Now you are ready to run those errands comfortably and stylishly. Now on a day when it looks cold from your window, but you want to step out, you could wear a nice warm turtleneck, with a skirt, and leggings. You waited all year for it to get cold, so don’t forget to put on those boots. Lastly, add a nice heavy coat.

Now fellas, I hope you didn’t think I forgot about you. You can wear a nice long-sleeve button-down shirt with slacks or your preferred bottoms. Add a nice coat and casual shoes.

You can accessorize with a scarf or hat to put the icing on the cake. Just that simple huh.

Now you are only forgetting one thing that completes every outfit… and that’s a smile.