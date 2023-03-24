GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bling Bling! It’s officially spring.

Spring starts with an “S” and so do a lot of other things that you also see in spring, such as sunshine, storms and sunglasses. Keep those sunglasses close, because it’s an important part of our spring wardrobe.

Now is the time to pack up all the winter gear, except for a light jacket. Then, grab a pair of capris and a short sleeve shirt. This is a good time to pull out those sandals.

For the guys, a pair of colored chino pants with a short sleeve T-shirt is perfect. A nice pair of sneakers or sandals will look great. Don’t forget a light jacket for the evening hours with the sun goes down and temperatures drop.

Spring is a transition season before we see our warmest temperatures in summer. Spring takes place in the months of March, April and May. Average highs in spring range from 65 degrees to 81 degrees.

In spring, you may also notice we are having longer days of daylight. This is where the pair of sunglasses comes in. When you spend time outside in the sun, you are more likely to develop eye issues such as cataracts. So, on your next shopping spree for spring clothes, look for a pair of sunglasses that offer maximum protection.