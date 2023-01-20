GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Have you ever wondered what to wear during the winter when the forecasted highs are below average?

We’re talking about the 40s and 30s. For the ’40s, you must get ready to add layers. Adding a long sleeve as your first layer is the best place to start. From there, you put on the second layer, which is sweatpants and a hoodie.

Pick out a shoe that makes you feel the flyest. Be sure to grab your favorite coat before walking out the door. You can also accessorize with earmuffs. This option is great for males and females.

Now it’s time to turn the heat up a notch because temperatures are down to the 30s. You are going to need thicker layers. Ladies, you can wear leather tights that are lined with fleece and a thick mock-neck shirt.

Add your favorite pair of booties with your thickest layer … a fur coat! You can accessorize with a cute beret hat to help keep your head warm.

Fellas … you are next! Start with adding a plain T-shirt for your first layer with denim pants. Grab a thick sweater or turtleneck and boots that give you the most confidence. If you want to be the warmest, we suggest adding a nice trench coat.

Check you out! When you look good, you feel good. Now, adding a smile to your outfit will have you looking even better.