GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Imagine taking a trip to the mountains, and temperatures are in the 30s or below, plus snow!

While some would pack a snowsuit, others might need another option to stay warm. Remember, when it’s cold like this, the objective isn’t to impress.

Leggings and a long sleeve will work as a base layer. Next, grab a pair of loose-fitting jeans and a sweatshirt to throw on over the base layer. Pull out a pair of all-purpose boots and accessorize with a warm headband. Top it all off with a jacket that is comfortable to wear for any outside activities, like hiking.

For the guys, pack a base layer, then add comfy sweatpants and a loose sweatshirt to go over it. Add ear warmers and a scarf to keep the neck and ears warm. Next, pack a pair of boots that make wearing cozy socks comfortable. Lastly, pack that super huge puffer jacket and tuck some hand warmers in your pocket.

When traveling in winter, remember these tips: drive with extreme caution, have a traction substance such as kitty litter or car chains, have a battery-operated flashlight, battery-operated heater and ready-to-eat food.