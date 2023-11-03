GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Holiday season is among us and many of you are ready to travel.

As you prepare for that trip, here are a few tips you should keep in mind. First things first, check the weather forecast to see what conditions will be like while you are in that city. Not only do you have to think about the different weather patterns, but you must deal with others on the road.

Driving in winter can be just as stressful as flying. The last thing you will need is for your vehicle to break down. Get a quick check-up on your vehicle so you don’t run into that problem.

Next, have an emergency kit handy. Things to include in the emergency car kit are water, blankets, portable jumper cables, nonperishable food items and a flashlight. Now if you plan to travel by plane, it is smart to choose a direct flight into the city you plan on visiting. This will help you avoid the inconvenience of a delayed flight during your layover.

Flying with gifts can get tricky. So, if you are flying with holiday items, leave them unwrapped. Otherwise, if your wrapped gift raises any red flags with TSA, they will be forced to unwrap it at security.

Oh, and another thing, pack your gifts as a carry-on so you don’t risk losing the checked bag at the airport. Finally, always have a backup plan in case things go wrong. Perhaps purchasing travel insurance won’t hurt.