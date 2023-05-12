GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the start of the colorful season.

Colorful flowers probably come to mind and, yes, those are amazing too. However, rainbows and how they are formed cannot be forgotten.

Rainbows are caused by sunlight and atmospheric conditions. The sunlight shines on a water droplet and, as the light passes into the droplet, the light bends or refracts. Then, the light bounces off the back of the water droplet and goes back the way it came. It will refract one more time as it exits the water droplet, this time creating a rainbow.

A full rainbow is a complete circle, but from the ground, we only see part of it. The full rainbow can be visible from an airplane.

Sometimes, there is even a double rainbow. A secondary rainbow appears if the sunlight is reflected twice inside the water droplets. This rainbow is usually fainter, and the order of the color is reversed with red on the bottom.

Speaking of colors, the sunlight is made up of seven colors. If you take a small mirror and put it in a glass of water and shine a flashlight toward the mirror, you will see the seven colors that make up a rainbow.