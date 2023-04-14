GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Have you ever wondered how weather affects the physics of a baseball game?

There are at least five impacting elements: air, pressure, wind, temperature and humidity. Air pressure is the most important factor as it depends on the elevation of a region. At higher elevations, the air has a lower density. When air density is lower, baseballs can travel further.

Next, wind can either be for baseball or against it. Air flowing toward the baseball in flight can slow the baseball down due to friction. Wind flowing with the baseball helps the ball to travel a longer distance, which results in a home run.

Temperature and humidity go hand and hand. As temperatures increase into the 70s, 80s and 90s, air will continue to expand and has a lower density, allowing the ball to travel further. This is also the case if you have higher dewpoints or humidity.

Current weather is another factor. If the skies are cloudy, the outfielders have a better chance of seeing the flyball and catching it. A sunny day doesn’t benefit an outfielder.

So, the next time you go to a baseball game, download the free Storm Team 9 app and look at the forecast to see how these four factors will impact the game.