GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this episode, we will be creating our own thunderstorm. How cool is that!

Let’s get started. First, you will need a clear container, ice tray, blue and red food coloring and warm to hot water. The hotter the water, the better. Just be careful handling it.

Next, prep your ice cubes. Fill the ice tray with water. Don’t forget to add your blue food coloring. Now we will wait for those ice cubes to freeze solid. Then, you will take your plastic container and fill it with warm to hot water.

Take those frozen blue ice cubes and place them in the water on one side of the container. Add a couple of drops of the red food coloring to the other side of the container. The blue represents cool or cold air sinking. The red demonstrates warm air rising. Cool air is heavier than warm air because it is dense, which is forcing the warm air to rise.

Why do you think the steam in your shower rises? The vertical movement you are seeing is what we call convection, which is the most essential ingredient needed for a thunderstorm. The more convection, the bigger and stronger the thunderstorm will be.

And just like that, we have created our own thunderstorm. This is definitely safe to try at home and even in your classroom to show off to all of our future scientists.