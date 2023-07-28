GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Let’s talk about hurricanes and typhoons. You might hear those two terms used to describe a similar weather event and wonder, how are they different?

Hurricanes and typhoons are referred to as intensified “tropical cyclones,” a union of clouds and thunderstorms rotating above tropical or subtropical waters. Storm systems officially become tropical cyclones when they form a closed circulation pattern. So basically, if there’s a clear “eye” of the storms, it’s a tropical cyclone.

However, not all tropical cyclones become hurricanes or typhoons. They begin as a tropical depression, then graduate to a tropical storm when winds reach at least 39 miles per hour. They don’t become hurricanes or typhoons until they reach at least 74 miles per hour.

Hurricanes and typhoons are ultimately the same thing, except they are just named differently based on location.

If it’s above the North Atlantic, Central North Pacific, or Eastern North Pacific oceans, it’s a hurricane. If it hovers over the Northwest Pacific Ocean (usually East Asia), it’s a typhoon.

If a storm forms in one place and crosses over the International Date Line, it will change names. For instance, in 2014, Hurricane Genevieve formed in the eastern Pacific but became super typhoon Genevieve as it moved west and crossed the International Date Line.