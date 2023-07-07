GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jet streams are bands of strong wind that generally blow from west to east across the globe. They impact weather, air travel and many other things that take place in our atmosphere.

Jet streams form when warm air masses meet cold air masses in the atmosphere. The warmer air rises higher in the atmosphere while cooler air sinks down to replace the warm air. This movement creates an air current or wind.

Jet streams move at about 110 miles per hour, but a dramatic change in temperature between warm and cool air masses can cause jet streams to move at much higher speeds, 250 mph or faster.

Jet streams are located about 5-9 miles above Earth’s surface in the mid to upper troposphere. This is also the layer where we live and breathe. Airplanes also fly in the mid to upper troposphere.

So, if an airplane flies in a powerful jet stream and they are traveling the same direction, the plane can get a boost. This is why an airplane flying on a route from west to east can generally make the trip faster than one that’s traveling the same exact route from east to west.

Lastly, jet streams can affect the weather. Fast-moving air currents in a jet stream can transport weather systems across the US, making impacts on temperatures and precipitation. If a weather system is far away from a jet stream, it might stay in one place, causing heat or floods.

Monitoring these jet streams daily can help meteorologists determine where weather systems will move next.