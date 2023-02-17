GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Calling all science wizards. There’s been a thunderstorm and a snowstorm made, so what’s next?

This time, we will be making a cloud. For this, you will need a glass jar, hairspray, a mason jar lid, ice cubes and hot water.

You will start off by pouring the hot water into the jar. Next, grab the ice cubes and place them on the mason jar lid. To account for all the particles in the air, you’ll need to spray some hairspray.

Take the lid with the ice cubes and cover the jar that is filled with hot water and hairspray. Now you have your cloud. How did this happen?

It went from a liquid to a gas. As the hot air rises into the atmosphere, it cools down. The water vapor in the cooling air then condenses onto the particles of hairspray forming the cloud in the jar.

This is the same concept that is used to form clouds that are seen every day.