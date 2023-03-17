GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Rain or shine, pot roast is a dish that will bring comfort to any home.

The ingredients you will need are:

Chuck roast

Chopped onions

Chopped celery

Carrots

Bell peppers

Garlic

Red potatoes

Rosemary

Thyme seasonings

A pack of slow cooker pot roast seasoning

After gathering your ingredients, make sure your roast is seasoned and lightly seared, then add it to your crockpot. After that, make sure you add all your seasonings, then turn your crockpot on high and let it cook for anywhere between four and six hours. For extra tenderness, you can add an additional hour.

Since it is still considered winter, this dish could go in your winter recipe collection.