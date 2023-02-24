GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As we conclude the month of love, we want to leave you with a sweet surprise that you can make for yourself or someone you love dearly.

The ingredients needed are cream cheese, vanilla extract, sugar, heavy cream, graham crackers, eggs, flour, powdered sugar and strawberry syrup. Start with mixing the cream cheese and vanilla. Add in the sugar and heavy cream and mix it well.

Freeze the combined ingredients for about 1-2 hours. After that, separate the combined ingredients on a pan and refreeze for another hour. Now, grab your eggs, flour and crumbled graham crackers. Take each cream cheese ball and coat it in the dredging station of flour, egg, then graham cracker.

Next, allow them to freeze for at least two hours. It’s time to fry them. Fry them for about one minute max! Garnish them with powdered sugar.

If you would like to turn this into a strawberry flavor, add strawberry syrup. And there you have it. Cheesecake bites.

Yummy to your tummy. And it’s so sweet, it will warm anybody’s heart.