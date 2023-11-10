GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The old saying, “Birds of a feather flock together,” in the case may be true.

Some species of birds have an amazing ability to navigate thousands of miles across the globe while some birds migrate only a short distance. Migrating birds must compensate for changing atmospheric conditions for their protection.

Research even shows that changing weather conditions influence every bird to some degree. Wildlife scientists are learning that temperature changes are a primary trigger to get birds in the mood to migrate once the biological changes are in place.

Birds tend to follow warmer paths in flight, if it doesn’t take them too far off course. Hurricane winds can cause birds to be driven far off course if they are unfortunate enough to get pulled into a developing storm. Hurricanes also damage the habitats of resident birds, which may force them to migrate short distances (less than 100 miles) out of necessity, not instinct.

Hurricanes typically happen between June and November, so these are “out of season” migrations for the birds. When birds migrate “out of season,” they usually will lack enough energy to return to their natural habitats.

