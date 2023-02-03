GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are continuing to shake things up in the kitchen. This time we are going to make an appetizer that you can easily turn into a meal. It can be made in any type of weather.

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls are pretty easy to make. The ingredients you will need are beef steak, chopped bell pepper and onion, provolone cheese, egg roll wraps, one egg, jalapeno, minced garlic, olive oil and cooking oil.

The first step is to sauté the bell pepper and onion in olive oil. Add jalapenos and minced garlic for additional flavor. Next, add in your beef steak and seasoning. Cook it until it is a darker shade of brown.

Grab those egg roll wraps and lay them flat. I suggest combining two egg roll wraps so that they hold together whenever you fry them.

Now, add the provolone cheese and your steak and pepper combination. Use the egg to make an egg wash to apply to the corners of the egg roll wrap for your edible adhesive.

Let’s Roll! Be sure to tuck the sides into the egg roll. Put the finished egg rolls in the freezer for about 15 minutes. The last thing we will do is fry them for about 5-7 minutes or until they are golden brown.

Dig in! Add a side of French fries to make it a complete meal.