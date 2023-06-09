GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane season has officially started. If you aren’t prepared, no worries. We’ve got you covered.

The first step to being prepared before the storm is to develop an evacuation plan. If you don’t have a car, plan how you will leave if needed. Decide amongst family, friends or your local emergency management office to see what resources are available.

For those of you that have a car, keep at least a half tank of gas in case of an unexpected evacuation. Gas stations may be closed during emergencies.

Don’t forget to have an emergency kit for your car. Jumper cables, a car cellphone charger, a blanket, a map, nonperishable foods, water, a flashlight, a whistle, a first aid kit, batteries and an extra change of clothes are all items that can go in your emergency car kit and home.

Another important step you should include in your preparation is to call your insurance company to do an insurance checkup. Document your possessions so you can file a claim.

Next, you should establish a communication plan. Write down emergency contacts on a piece of paper and be sure to let family or friends that live out of town know that you might contact them in case of evacuation.

If you plan to stay home, now is the time to purchase the proper plywood or aluminum panel to board up the windows and doors. Trimming your trees will be very helpful during the clean-up process.

Finally, to protect your pets, follow the same steps and then you are all set on what you should do before a hurricane comes.