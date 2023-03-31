GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Achoo! It’s obviously pollen season.

Pollen is the grains or tiny seeds of flowering plants, trees and grass. These tiny seeds can be carried from place to place by the wind.

As you may know, pollen can affect human health and allergies. But what affects pollen?

WEATHER!!

Weather plays an important role in how much pollen is produced and distributed and the amount of pollen in the air. Rain, wind, and temperature are the biggest influencers on whether pollen counts will be high, moderate or low. If the weather conditions are rainy, pollen counts will be much lower.

Rain can help add weight to the pollen, keeping it closer to the ground. But after a case of rainy weather, plants could grow more and make pollen counts rise. Pollen tends to travel more with warm, dry and windy weather.

Wind can blow around all the pollen and make it more potent in the air. If winds are calm, there is nothing to help the pollen travel in the air. Warm temperatures will produce a high count of pollen. But a sudden drop in temperatures could stop the production of pollen.

The season and time of day are factors to consider, too. Pollen counts are higher in the morning, so it’s best to save your fun outdoor activities for late in the afternoon.