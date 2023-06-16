GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Grilling is one of the most popular ways to cook food, especially when the temperatures warm up outside.

But a grill can also be a fire hazard if you aren’t taking the proper precautions while grilling. Here’s some tips to have a great barbecue and keep yourself safe.

Before you start, make sure the grill is at least three feet from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. Whether you have a propane or charcoal BBQ grill, they should only be used outdoors. When you start grilling, make sure you keep a three-foot safe zone around your grill, keeping kids and pets safe.

If you use starter fluid, use only charcoal-started fluid, never add charcoal fluid and any other flammable liquids to the fire. Once your grill is lit and cooking your food, do not leave it unattended. Keep an eye on your grill until you are done cooking.

When you are finished, let the coals completely cool before disposing of them in a metal container, and be sure to clean your grill after each use. This will remove grease that can start a fire.

July is the peak month for grill fires. Roughly half of the injuries involving grills are thermal burns. Following these steps will help keep you and your family safe.