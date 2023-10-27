GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Spooky season is here and temperatures are going down. It’s time to heat up the kitchen again.

This episode will show you how to make an old-fashioned treat, the popcorn ball. Ingredients needed are: popcorn, sugar, light corn syrup, water, salt, butter, vanilla extract and food coloring, which is optional.

First, make sure the popcorn is popped. Next, mix sugar, corn syrup, water, butter, vanilla, and salt together in a saucepan. Cook the ingredients together on medium heat until it reaches 235 degrees.

Then, remove the pan from the heat and quickly pour the mixture over the popcorn. Continue to stir the popcorn until it’s evenly coated. Now, this is where things get sticky. Quickly grab the popcorn and pat it into a ball shape.

Tada!

Lastly, here is one tip. Don’t forget to have a bowl of cold water nearby to prevent the popcorn from sticking to your hands.

Enjoy the sweet treat and fall weather!