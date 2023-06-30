GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the 4th of July approaches, there are a lot of yummy options to eat.

But in case the weather doesn’t allow you to cook outdoors, you can make it indoors. One choice is sweet heat wings.

The ingredients you will need are wings or drumettes, cooking oil, brown sugar, and red-hot hot sauce. The first step is to season the chicken after it has been cleaned. Next, heat up your cooking oil and once the oil is hot enough, drop your chicken in the grease to cook.

Now it’s time for the sauce. Add the brown sugar to a skillet and slowly add the desired amount of hot sauce in the skillet with the brown sugar and stir it until it has a syrup-like consistency.

Once the wings are finished frying, add the wings to the skillet. Flip the wings all in the sauce and allow the wings to cool before eating them. Then you just take a great big bite for good measures! If you want a balance in flavor, add ranch as your dipping sauce.

Regardless of if we have rain or shine, snow and sleet… you can always make sweet heat!