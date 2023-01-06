GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winter weather calls for soup. Not just any kind of soup but taco soup.

During winter, you may not recognize when you become dehydrated because you aren’t overly sweaty or hot. But it can still happen in a cold setting.

Soup is one food that contains a high amount of water and helps your body retain water. So on your next grocery run, don’t forget to grab ground beef or ground turkey, an onion, a can of diced tomatoes with green chilies, a dry ranch dressing mix, a taco seasoning packet, a can of corn, kidney beans, and black beans.

Other favorites you might want to add are shredded cheese, sour cream, and green onions.

First, combine the onion, diced tomatoes with green chilies, taco seasoning, dry ranch seasoning, corn, kidney beans, and black beans into a pot and allow it to cook on medium on the stovetop. While your mixed ingredients are heating up, cook your ground turkey or ground beef. Add your favorite seasonings to the meat. Once the meat has finished cooking, add it to the pot along with the other ingredients. Let the ingredients continue to simmer or slow cook for at least 30 minutes.

Once the soup is finished simmering, it is ready to eat! You can dress it up for more flavor by adding shredded cheese, sour cream, and green onions. It can be paired with classic tortilla chips, crackers, and grilled cheese.