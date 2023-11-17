GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away! And you know what that means. It’s time to eat.

In this episode, we will be making an appetizer that you can nibble on until the Thanksgiving dishes are finished. We will be making a cheeseball.

The ingredients you will need are cream cheese, sour cream, ranch seasonings packets, jalapeños, shredded cheese, green onion, bacon bits and crackers or pretzels. The next step is mixing all the ingredients together in a bowl. It does now matter the order.

Once all the ingredients are evenly mixed, put the mixed ingredients in plastic wrap. Pait it into a ball shape and put it in the refrigerator for five minutes. Lastly, place the ball on a plate to serve with crackers or pretzels.

This cheese ball is an acquired taste that will hold you and your company over while the Thanksgiving dinner is still cooking. So, eat up.