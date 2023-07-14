GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are so many catastrophic weather events that are taking place across the nation and other parts of the world such as flooding in Vermont, volcanoes in Iceland and mudslides in California.

One to focus on is flooding and what causes it. A flood is an overflow of water onto land that is normally dry. Floods can happen almost anywhere.

They can cover an area with just a few inches of water, or they can bring enough water to cover the roof of a house. Heavy rainfall, storm surge, ice jams and levees breaking are just a few situations that can cause a flood.

Geography also plays an important factor in flooding. For instance, areas near rivers are prone to flooding. Areas near cities also have a higher risk for floods because rooftops funnel rainfall to the ground below.

So paved surfaces such as highways and parking lots prevent the ground from absorbing the rain. Humans can contribute to floods just as much as mother nature. You can’t always avoid floods from happening.

But you can help prevent flooding by making sure you aren’t littering. That will help keep the sewers from being clogged up when there is rain.