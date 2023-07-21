GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Have you ever wondered why people randomly say to not wear black outside when it’s hot? Or they would emphasize how much hotter you will be if you wore a black shirt?

As silly as those sounds, people were correct. That is called albedo. Albedo is the amount of energy reflected by a surface. Dark colors have an albedo close to zero, meaning little to no energy is reflected. Pale colors have an albedo close to 100%, meaning nearly all the energy is reflected.

Forests, for example, have an albedo of about 15%, which means that 15% of the sunlight that hits a forest is reflected out to space. Fresh snow, on the other hand, can have an albedo of 90%, which means that 90% of the sunlight that hits the snow is reflected out to space.

The amount of energy reflected out to space is called planetary albedo. How does this affect our climate? Well, if Earth’s climate is colder and there is more snow and ice on the planet, albedo increases, more sunlight is reflected out to space, and the climate gets even cooler. But when warming causes snow and ice to melt, darker-colored surfaces are exposed, albedo decreases, less solar energy is reflected out to space, and the planet warms even more.