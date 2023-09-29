GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wildfires are uncontrolled fires that spread quickly, destroying homes and the environment nearby.

Conditions in the weather and environment, such as drought, winds, and extreme heat can cause a fire to spread more quickly. A wildfire or multiple wildfires in the same area can cause a firestorm. A firestorm occurs when heat from a wildfire creates its own wind system.

It all starts because heat is constantly and quickly rising from the fire. As all this heat and air moves upwards, it leaves behind some empty space. Air from all around the fire rushes in to fill that gap. That movement of air creates a powerful wind called an updraft. In some cases, the rising air can be so fast it creates a fire whirl or fire tornado.

As smoke rises from the fire, it condenses when it reaches the upper atmosphere creating a fire cloud. These can produce lightning which could set off even more fires. They also generate stronger winds, which fan the fire, making it hotter and helping it spread, but these fire clouds can also produce rain and ultimately help extinguish the fires.