LET’S CRAFT: DIY wall art with inexpensive finds

Learn how to make your own wall art out of inexpensive finds!

Shayla transforms a board inside her godmother’s dance studio for this week’s episode of Let’s Craft!

The piece includes a wrapping paper background, painted one dollar canvases, one dollar cell phone cases, ornaments, and various cutouts to complete the mixed media makeover!

For a look at the latest crafts visit wnct.com and type “Let’s Craft” in the search bar.

You can check out new craft projects by WNCT’s Shayla Reaves each Monday.