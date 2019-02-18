LET’S CRAFT: DIY wall art with inexpensive finds

Learn how to make your own wall art out of inexpensive finds!

Shayla transforms a board inside her godmother’s dance studio for this week’s episode of Let’s Craft!

The piece includes a wrapping paper background, painted one dollar canvases, one dollar cell phone cases, ornaments, and various cutouts to complete the mixed media makeover!  

