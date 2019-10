GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Mayo Ketchup is a popular condiment topping some of the tastiest Puerto Rican dishes.

On this episode of Let’s Craft, WNCT’S Shayla Reaves teams up with WNCT’s Dalisa Robles for a lesson on how to make homemade Mayo Ketchup!

The ingredients:

6 TABLESPOONS OF MAYONNAISE

3 TABLESPOONS OF KETCHUP

1 TABLESPOON OF GARLIC (MINCED OR POWDER)

VINEGAR, OLIVE OIL AND PEPPERCORN (TO TASTE)

ADD INGREDIENTS TO BLENDER, MIX, POUR AND SERVE!