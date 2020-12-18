Online Original: Chocowinity school grieves loss of students

BEAUFORT CO., N.C. (WNCT)- Teachers at Chocowinity Primary School are grieving the loss of their student Brayden, and one of his siblings. They say they won’t forget the smiling faces that greeted them in the hallways.

Emily Davine teaches at Chocowinity Primary School.

Brayden Everette was her student last year.

Anyone who knew Brayden knows how important his family was to him. Emily Davine

Two other teachers, Catrina Fisher and Mandy Taylor, also know the family.

They’re heart broken after the Everettes were involved in a crash on Highway 33 on December 14th. A brother, Talon and mom Linsey survived.Brayden and his young sister Kennisyn did not.

The hardest part, and i think ms fisher can agree, was breaking the news to his classmates…that was something that i hope i never have to do or see again. Emily Davine

Davine says they were the ideal family.

I remember when we went virtual in march is wasn’t just zooming with Brayden, it was zooming with the whole squad, we had, you know sister, brother there. Emily Davine

She remembers Brayden loved telling her about his family. Davine also kept the journal the boy made her last year.

The one that really got me this morning, his mom had written in his journal. Emily Davine

Davine wants the family to know that Brayden’s memory will live on.

A GoFundMe page was set up shortly after the accident, with neighbors donating to show the love they have for the family.

It’s raised more than 50-thousand dollars so far.

Davine says it’s the least they can do to remember brayden and his amazing family.

I think that Brayden loved his family so much, in honor of him we need to come together to take care of his family, in any way that we can. Emily Davine

The GoFundMe page also shows how Kennysin is making a difference after her passing. Her organs were donated to three other children, a priceless gift to others during this holiday season.

To donate to the GoFundMe Page click here.

