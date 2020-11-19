Online Originals: Sculpture honors migrant farmworkers in the east

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – A new sculpture rolled into town to honor migrant workers in the eastern part of North Carolina.

Farmworkers are an important part of the agricultural community in North Carolina. Now, a Latino organization is educating the public about the life of these workers.

The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina remodeled an old school bus as a way to honor the life of migrant workers in the state. The artist, Sally Jacobs, used the bus as a symbol because of the role it plays in a farmworker’s life.

“The bus is everything to farmworkers. It is their transportation; it is their access to meals; it is their shade in the fields; it is their relief from the heat. I had to have a bus to tell their story. How can you not?” Sally Jacobs

Juvencio Rocha-Peralta, a former migrant worker himself, is now the Executive Director of the Association. He said migrant workers are an important part of the economics of North Carolina, and that this bus can serve as a reminder of a community often overlooked.

We want to go out to the schools, to the community centers, to community-based organizations, to different sectors and different settings where we can educate the general public about migrant farmworkers. Juvencio Rocha-Peralta

Rocha-Peralta said the sculpture is the by-product of a move called At A Stranger’s Table, a documentary about migrant workers in North Carolina.

The bus is located at Alice Keene F. Park off County Home Road in Greenville. Click here to learn more about the documentary.

