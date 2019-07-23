Online Originals: Behind the Scenes: Ronald McDonald House preview

The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina provides a house, meals and access to medical care for families with children at nearby facilities.

Families can stay for days, weeks or months at a time at the house, however long is needed.

The organization relieves some of the financial and emotional stress for the families who are already going through a difficult time.

So far, the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina has served over 400 families helping them find their home away from home.

The Badore family has been at the house for a month. They say having a place to stay nearby has helped make their situation easier to handle.

“You get to know everyone here and everyone has been super friendly,” said Anna Badore. “It’s just like a family. It’s very family oriented. It can feel like home especially being here for a month. This is what we are used to.”

Anna, Laura and Ben Badore

Check back on Friday July 26th for the Online Originals mini documentary, The Ronald McDonald House: Behind the Scenes.

The third annual WNCT and The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina telethon will be on Friday, August 2nd from 6 A.M. to 7 P.M. Donations of any value are accepted.