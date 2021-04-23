Online Originals: Eastern non-profit leaders meet for coffee and collaboration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A cup of joe and a slice of advice, that’s what “Heart for ENC” offers to non-profit leaders.

The organization helps non-profit ministries get started. It also empowers current ministries with whatever help they may need, like connecting business leaders with organizational directors to help them strategize ways to succeed.

Sid Brasher is the Executive Director of Heart for ENC. He said he sees success when they all work together.

We really saw a need for finding ways to connect non-profit leaders with each other because A, they’d be encouraged, but then also they’d find friendships. They’d find ways to collaborate … it’s a sense of community, and encouragement, but also opportunities for collaboration and partnerships. Sid Brasher, Heart for ENC

One of those success stories is L.A.M.B’s place.

“We’re providing affordable, transitional housing for people that are aging out of the foster care system or have different barriers for housing,” Lauren Anzelone said.

Anzelone founded Lamb’s Place in 2019. She says there’s been a lot of challenges.

“The first thing that came to my mind was just learning about all the ins and outs of running a non-profit. And partnering with Heart for Eastern NC has been huge in that challenge,” said Anzelone.

Anzelone says she’s learned a lot during these coffee hours.

I had my business plan written, I collaborated with one of the board members with Heart for Eastern NC and in fifteen minutes she was able to help me get that established. Lauren Anzelone, L.A.M.B’s Place

She also said why she keeps showing up each Friday.

“Cause I like the fellowship, I like collaborating with everybody, I like hearing the challenges. It makes me feel normal,” Anzelone said.

