Online Originals: ECU Recovery Summit Works with Small Businesses

On Wednesday, August 7th, ECU’s Willis Building hosted it’s first ever Disaster Recovery Contracting Summit.

The event was geared towards local small business and small businesses in general here in North Carolina, who are looking to work with the government after a disaster like hurricanes and other weather induced incidents.

Many people that attended the summit felt it was a strategic and forward thinking way to look at their businesses as a whole, and good for community outreach as well.

The summit was expected to attract around 100 people, and also hopes that they will continue this event in the years to come.